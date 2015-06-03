Alan Shearer sings the praises of England squad after Sweden victory

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Leading Putin critic was found strangled to death the day he was due in court

0out of 5

Mexico's president-elect will propose amnesty law

0out of 5

The woman behind Mamma Mia!, shares her memories from the set of the sequel

0out of 5

Black man Tasered by police while sitting on a curb says incompetence, not racism is to blame

0out of 5

Guy Pearce regrets claims his former co-star Kevin Spacey was 'handsy' with him

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Football

Alan Shearer sings the praises of England squad after Sweden victory

by 07/07/2018 14:27:00 0 comments 1 Views

'Professional, thorough and every single player played their part': Alan Shearer sings the praises of England squad after they book place in last four of World Cup with victory over Sweden

  • Alan Shearer sings the praises of the England squad after their win over Sweden
  • Gareth Southgate's men booked their spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup
  • Headers from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli confirmed their place in the last four 

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline

Published: 13:56 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 14:27 EDT, 7 July 2018

England have booked their place in the semi-finals at the World Cup and it was all down to hard work on and off the pitch throughout the tournament, says Alan Shearer. 

BBC pundits Shearer and Rio Ferdinand were full of praise for Gareth Southgate and his men after their comfortable 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday afternoon.

Headers from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli see England in their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years but it was the team's effort that got them to where they are, Shearer believes.

England have booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden
England have booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden

England have booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden

Alan Shearer was full of praise for the England squad following their comfortable win
Alan Shearer was full of praise for the England squad following their comfortable win

Alan Shearer was full of praise for the England squad following their comfortable win


The former Three Lions striker said after the game: 'Amazing! What a performance - professional, thorough and every single player played their part. [Jordan] Pickford was outstanding in goal when he had to be and when they [Sweden] got through the defence.

'I thought Harry Maguire was superb. [Jordan] Henderson - what a shift he put in in midfield. Dele got his goal. All of them were absolutely magnificent and thoroughly deserved it. 

'Their attitude from the very first moment they arrived at this World Cup to now has been first class. 

'I didn't ever feel anything other than that we were gonna win the game and get to a semi final. I never felt nervous at all during the game and that's how comfortable they made us feel.'

Shearer believes Gareth Southgate's hard work in training is paying off on set pieces
Shearer believes Gareth Southgate's hard work in training is paying off on set pieces

Shearer believes Gareth Southgate's hard work in training is paying off on set pieces

Harry Maguire emphatically headed home England's first on Saturday afternoon from a corner
Harry Maguire emphatically headed home England's first on Saturday afternoon from a corner

Harry Maguire emphatically headed home England's first on Saturday afternoon from a corner

Rio Ferdinand also praised Southgate and his team for their 'confident' performance
Rio Ferdinand also praised Southgate and his team for their 'confident' performance

Rio Ferdinand also praised Southgate and his team for their 'confident' performance

Ferdinand was also in high praise of Southgate's men: 'Listen, everyone one of us said we fancy us to win. How many goals? We don't know but we fancied this win. There's a confidence that exudes from this team. 

'The way they play there's a know-how. There's a philosophy in this team and we asked before this tournament finishes, we need to see an identity and I think we've got it now. 

'They're possession based, yes, they keep the ball, they probe, they got players in there that can make the difference and they are young players that can gain valuable experience.'

England will either face tournament hosts Russia or Croatia in their last four clash in Moscow on Wednesday evening.

Dele Alli scored England's second with a header to secure their place in the last four
Dele Alli scored England's second with a header to secure their place in the last four

Dele Alli scored England's second with a header to secure their place in the last four

Southgate embraces goalscorer Dele after the match in the Samara Arena on Saturday
Southgate embraces goalscorer Dele after the match in the Samara Arena on Saturday

Southgate embraces goalscorer Dele after the match in the Samara Arena on Saturday

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Sammy Ameobi, Bolton Wanderers Teammates On Strike Over Unpaid Wages

Coutinho Ready For Backlash After Brazil World Cup Exit

Jesus: Brazil Should Be Congratulated For Showing We’re Very Mature

Russia 2018: False Hotel Alarm Unsettles Sweden Players Ahead Q-Finals Clash Vs England

England fans fly the flag in Samara ahead of World Cup quarter-final with Sweden

Chelsea stars return for first pre-season training session

Sweden vs England LIVE score updates – World Cup 2018 quarter-final

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More