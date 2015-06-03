Alan Shearer sings the praises of England squad after Sweden victory

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline

Published: 13:56 EDT, 7 July 2018 | Updated: 14:27 EDT, 7 July 2018

England have booked their place in the semi-finals at the World Cup and it was all down to hard work on and off the pitch throughout the tournament, says Alan Shearer.

BBC pundits Shearer and Rio Ferdinand were full of praise for Gareth Southgate and his men after their comfortable 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday afternoon.

Headers from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli see England in their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years but it was the team's effort that got them to where they are, Shearer believes.

England have booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden

Alan Shearer was full of praise for the England squad following their comfortable win





The former Three Lions striker said after the game: 'Amazing! What a performance - professional, thorough and every single player played their part. [Jordan] Pickford was outstanding in goal when he had to be and when they [Sweden] got through the defence.

'I thought Harry Maguire was superb. [Jordan] Henderson - what a shift he put in in midfield. Dele got his goal. All of them were absolutely magnificent and thoroughly deserved it.

'Their attitude from the very first moment they arrived at this World Cup to now has been first class.

'I didn't ever feel anything other than that we were gonna win the game and get to a semi final. I never felt nervous at all during the game and that's how comfortable they made us feel.'

Shearer believes Gareth Southgate's hard work in training is paying off on set pieces

Harry Maguire emphatically headed home England's first on Saturday afternoon from a corner

Rio Ferdinand also praised Southgate and his team for their 'confident' performance

Ferdinand was also in high praise of Southgate's men: 'Listen, everyone one of us said we fancy us to win. How many goals? We don't know but we fancied this win. There's a confidence that exudes from this team.

'The way they play there's a know-how. There's a philosophy in this team and we asked before this tournament finishes, we need to see an identity and I think we've got it now.

'They're possession based, yes, they keep the ball, they probe, they got players in there that can make the difference and they are young players that can gain valuable experience.'

England will either face tournament hosts Russia or Croatia in their last four clash in Moscow on Wednesday evening.

Dele Alli scored England's second with a header to secure their place in the last four