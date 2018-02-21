Over 100 girls go missing after Boko Haram attack

Latest News

Latest News

Daddy Freeze Defends Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy With Biblical Backings

26/05/2018 06:38:00
Latest News

“Aisha Abimbola And I Parted For 7 Years, We Never Divorced” – Husband

26/05/2018 06:46:00
Latest News

YOUR OPINION!! What Do You Think About The New Codeine Law (2 Years In Jail Or 500k Fine)

26/05/2018 07:00:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Emmanuel Macron goes on the charm offensive with Vladimir Putin

0out of 5

ATF arrest military veteran after linking him with explosive devices

0out of 5

Trump says North Korea summit could still happen

0out of 5

Parkland survivors stage 'die in' in supermarket aisles

0out of 5

K2 sends another wave of 'zombies' staggering through Brooklyn

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Kenya

Over 100 girls go missing after Boko Haram attack

by 21/02/2018 15:44:00 0 comments 1 Views
By AFP
More by this Author

More than 100 girls were missing on Wednesday, police said, two days after a Boko Haram attack on their school in northeast Nigeria that has raised fears of a repeat of the 2014 Chibok kidnapping that shocked the world.

Islamist militants stormed the Government Girls Science Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe state, on Monday evening.

Locals initially said the girls and their teachers fled.

But fears have been growing about the whereabouts of the students.

KIDNAPPING
Around 50 parents and guardians converged on the school on Wednesday to demand answers, as police said 111 were still missing.

The police commissioner of Yobe state, Abdulmaliki Sumonu told reporters in the state capital, Damaturu, that "815 students returned to the school and were visibly seen, out of 926 in the school".

"The rest are missing. No case of abduction has so far been established," he added.

The length of time since the attack and Boko Haram's use of kidnapping as a weapon during its nearly nine-year insurgency has increased fears of another mass abduction.

ESCAPE
The jihadists gained worldwide notoriety on April 2014 when they abducted 276 girls from their school in Chibok, in neighbouring Borno state.

Fifty-seven escaped in the immediate aftermath and since May last year, 107 have either escaped or been released as part of a government-brokered deal.

A total of 112 are still being held.

Abubakar Shehu, whose niece is among those missing from Dapchi, told AFP: "Our girls have been missing for two days and we don't know their whereabouts.

"Although we were told they had run to some villages, we have been to all these villages mentioned without any luck. We are beginning to harbour fears the worst might have happened.

"We have the fear that we are dealing with another Chibok scenario."

SEARCH MISSION

The state-run boarding school in Dapchi caters for girls aged 11 and above from across Yobe state, which is one of three worst affected by the insurgency.

Inuwa Mohammed, whose 16-year-old daughter, Falmata, is also missing, said it was a confused picture and that parents had been frantically searching surrounding villages.

"Nobody is telling us anything officially," he said. "We still don't know how many of our daughters were recovered and how many are still missing.

"We have been hearing many numbers, between 67 and 94."

RECRUITS
Yobe's education commissioner, Mohammed Lamin, said the school had been shut and a rollcall of all the girls who have returned was being conducted.

"It is only after the head count that we will be able to say whether any girls were taken," he said.

Some of the girls had fled to villages up to 30 kilometres (nearly 20 miles) away through the remote bushland, he added.

Nigeria's information minister said he would visit Dapchi on Thursday with the defence and foreign ministers.

Boko Haram has seized thousands of women and young girls, as well as men and boys of fighting age during the conflict, which has left at least 20,000 dead since 2009.

CRITICISM
Some 300 children were among 500 people abducted from the town of Damasak on November 2014.

Getting accurate information from the remote northeast remains difficult. The army still largely controls access and infrastructure has been devastated by nine years of conflict.

In Chibok, the military initially claimed the students had all been found but was forced to backtrack when parents and the school principal said otherwise.

As the issue gained world attention, spawning the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls, the then president Goodluck Jonathan was increasingly criticised for his lacklustre response.

ELECTION
The mass abduction and Jonathan's handling of it was seen as contributing to his 2015 election defeat to Muhammadu Buhari, who promised to bring the Boko Haram insurgency to an end.

But despite Buhari's repeated claims the group is weakened to the point of defeat, civilians remain vulnerable to suicide attacks and hit-and-run raids in the remote northeast.

Security analysts told AFP on Tuesday that government ransom payments to secure the release of the Chibok girls could have given the under-pressure group ideas for financing.

"They need money for arms, ammunitions, vehicles, to keep their army of fighters moving across the borders," Amaechi Nwokolo, from the Roman Institute of International Studies, said.

"They're spending a lot of money on arms and logistics."

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More