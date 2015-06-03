Here is the trailer of ‘RAFIKI’ the movie that has been banned by the Kenyan Government (VIDEO)

Friday, April 27, 2018 - The Kenyan Film Classification Board has banned the screening of ‘Rafiki’ a Kenyan l3$b!@n film.

The movie is causing ripples worldwide after it was selected to premiere in the prestigious Cannes Film festival from May 8.

The movie is based on the 2007 Caine Prize winning short story ‘Jambula Tree’ by Ugandan writer, Monica Rac Nyeko.

The main characters, Kena (Samantha Mugatsia) and Ziki (Sheila Munyiva), two young women who fall in love despite odds stacked against them.

KFCB CEO, Ezekiel Mutua has also warned that anyone in…