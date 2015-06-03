MPs ask Uhuru to lead way after handshake

By PATRICK LANG'AT

Pressure is mounting on President Uhuru Kenyatta to use his State of the Nation address on Tuesday to unveil an elaborate reforms agenda around his handshake deal with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Leaders said seven weeks after the two leaders shook hands on the steps of Harambee House, the effects and the likely direction the deal will take has become one of wide speculations with no tangible deliverables.

“The State of the Nation address on Tuesday should dedicate a full page for a roadmap on the handshake. We ought to have a formula and timeliness where expected legislation changes to the Constitution through a referendum or parliamentary initiative should take place,” said Wiper vice-chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

INITIATIVE

While he could not confirm whether the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper party will be involved in the team as has been reported, the Makueni senator said such an initiative will be welcome.

“The wider the circle, the better. We will, in the end, reduce bottlenecks and drawbacks.”

Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman John Mbadi said the team should have been unveiled before the end of April.

“President Kenyatta and Hon Raila Odinga should move with speed to come up with the roadmap, and the team for the handshake,” said Mr Mbadi.

“We have two assignments right now: Fixing the electoral commission, and looking at the 20 per cent of the Constitution which we said we will look at, and now is the time. We can decide to use the handshake team to lead the process.”

REFERENDUM

ODM’s director of elections Junet Mohamed said while it could not be said for sure that the team and the structure will be unveiled during the address, that the team will work on changes to the Constitution was not in doubt.

“The team has the clear mandate of looking at ways to make the country cohesive, and if a constitutional referendum is one of them, so be it,” Mr Mohamed said.

Both President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga defended the deal during Thursday’s memorial service for the late multi-party icon Kenneth Matiba, saying nothing will stop them from ensuring its success.

CLARIFICATION

“I know some people were not happy with the handshake, some in my camp. They thrive in commotion. We want people who thrive in peace,” President Kenyatta said, in the clearest indication yet that he was willing to shrug off even his friends to ensure the success of the deal. He explained: “I will continue walking with Raila, those willing to go with us should join us. They should seek any clarification they want from us and not plot behind our backs.”

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi asked Kenyans to be patient with the two leaders to roll out the programme.