MPs ask Uhuru to lead way after handshake

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Cosby confined to his home as team decries his case a 'public lynching'

Trump campaign panned by House Intel Committee for Trump Tower meeting

PA Congressman resigns after using taxpayer money to settle sex claim

'Golden State Killer' makes his first appearance in court

Hunting is suspended in Maine as massive manhunt continues

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Kenya

MPs ask Uhuru to lead way after handshake

27/04/2018 17:59:00
By PATRICK LANG'AT
Pressure is mounting on President Uhuru Kenyatta to use his State of the Nation address on Tuesday to unveil an elaborate reforms agenda around his handshake deal with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Leaders said seven weeks after the two leaders shook hands on the steps of Harambee House, the effects and the likely direction the deal will take has become one of wide speculations with no tangible deliverables.

“The State of the Nation address on Tuesday should dedicate a full page for a roadmap on the handshake. We ought to have a formula and timeliness where expected legislation changes to the Constitution through a referendum or parliamentary initiative should take place,” said Wiper vice-chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

INITIATIVE

While he could not confirm whether the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper party will be involved in the team as has been reported, the Makueni senator said such an initiative will be welcome.

“The wider the circle, the better. We will, in the end, reduce bottlenecks and drawbacks.”

Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman John Mbadi said the team should have been unveiled before the end of April. 

“President Kenyatta and Hon Raila Odinga should move with speed to come up with the roadmap, and the team for the handshake,” said Mr Mbadi.

“We have two assignments right now: Fixing the electoral commission, and looking at the 20 per cent of the Constitution which we said we will look at, and now is the time. We can decide to use the handshake team to lead the process.”

REFERENDUM

ODM’s director of elections Junet Mohamed said while it could not be said for sure that the team and the structure will be unveiled during the address, that the team will work on changes to the Constitution was not in doubt.

“The team has the clear mandate of looking at ways to make the country cohesive, and if a constitutional referendum is one of them, so be it,” Mr Mohamed said.

Both President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga defended the deal during Thursday’s memorial service for the late multi-party icon Kenneth Matiba, saying nothing will stop them from ensuring its success.

CLARIFICATION

“I know some people were not happy with the handshake, some in my camp. They thrive in commotion. We want people who thrive in peace,” President Kenyatta said, in the clearest indication yet that he was willing to shrug off even his friends to ensure the success of the deal. He explained: “I will continue walking with Raila, those willing to go with us should join us. They should seek any clarification they want from us and not plot behind our backs.”

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi asked Kenyans to be patient with the two leaders to roll out the programme.

However, he said, when it is set up, its work should encompass the re-looking of the Constitution and the “fixing” of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

