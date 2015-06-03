Pan-African forum resolves to boost teacher training

Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Cosby confined to his home as team decries his case a 'public lynching'

Trump campaign panned by House Intel Committee for Trump Tower meeting

PA Congressman resigns after using taxpayer money to settle sex claim

'Golden State Killer' makes his first appearance in court

Hunting is suspended in Maine as massive manhunt continues

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Kenya

Pan-African forum resolves to boost teacher training

by 27/04/2018 17:59:00
By OUMA WANZALA
A Pan-African conference on education in Nairobi on Friday resolved to ensure adequate recruitment and deployment, motivation and professional support for teachers across the continent.

The one-week meeting, attended by 600 delegates from 53 African countries, also agreed to strengthen teacher training and professional development programmes at all levels of education.

The meeting, also attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, resolved to recognise teachers as full-fledged professionals and agree on common qualification frameworks for Africa.

Kenya has a total of 312,000 teachers employed by the government while both primary and secondary schools have a shortage of 155,000 teachers.

DEVELOPMENT
Addressing the forum, President Kenyatta challenged the leaders and scholars to come up with African answers to Africa’s problem.

He said education would help Africa transform, but that would not happen if half of the continent’s children still miss school.

“This conference comes at a time when we require a clearer understanding of education in Africa in order to confront challenges the continent must overcome,” the President said.

He added: “After solving the puzzle why so many children miss school, the next topic for discussion should be to understand what it means to educate an African child.”

QUALITY EDUCATION
President Kenyatta said the African Union has prepared a blueprint for education in Africa and it awaits implementation.

“We have identified the answers to our problems in education; we already know what works.

"What remains is to implement the solutions, and to also forge partnerships with each other and with our friends — many of them represented here today,” he added.

The President called for more cooperation between governments, parents and multilateral agencies to expand education opportunities and also improve quality.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said the outcome of the conference is expected to significantly contribute towards advancing Agenda 2063 and achievement of the AU vision of “The Africa We Want”.

POLICIES
Prof Sarah Agbor, the AU commissioner for human resources, science and technology, urged African nations to unite and implement policies which enhance education and accelerate development.

The stakeholders also resolved to promote teaching and learning in the language of the home and neighbouring environment, especially in early years of education; and develop policies to safeguard and raise the status and value of African languages.

The leaders also committed themselves to integrated approaches to early childhood development, care and education policies, programming and financing with an emphasis on marginalized and vulnerable children, with the commitment to progressively ensure at least one year of free and compulsory pre-primary education and with the active participation of families and communities.

