Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Cosby confined to his home as team decries his case a 'public lynching'

Trump campaign panned by House Intel Committee for Trump Tower meeting

PA Congressman resigns after using taxpayer money to settle sex claim

'Golden State Killer' makes his first appearance in court

Hunting is suspended in Maine as massive manhunt continues

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Kenya

Koinange estate heirs lose bid to take case to Supreme Court

27/04/2018 17:59:00
By SAM KIPLAGAT
Wrangling members of the late Cabinet minister Peter Mbiyu Koinange have been denied a chance to move to the Supreme Court after three appellate judges ruled that there was nothing of great public importance in the matter, for the case to be handled by the apex court.

Some beneficiaries of the estate are against the inclusion by the Court of Appeal last year of two women as beneficiaries of the estate. Mr George Kihara Mbiyu, supported by Mr David Waiganjo Kionange and Ms Lennah Wanjiku, wanted the Court of Appeal to allow them argue their case in the Supreme Court. They said the case has been pending in court for more than three decades, and raised matters of general public importance.

Justices William Ouko, Asike Makhandia and Otieno Odek, however, said the issues for the intended appeal cannot be said to be of “any special jurisprudential moment”.

Through Dr Ken Kiplagat, Mr Kihara said in their judgment last year, the Court of Appeal disturbed settled principles of law and if the judgment is allowed to stand, it will cause confusion to lower courts.

The lawyer said the trial court is required to concentrate only on the evidence given at trial and not evidence adduced in interlocutory proceedings by way of affidavit, and that the Supreme Court should re-affirm the primacy of evidence given orally.

In the intended appeal, the family wanted the court to confirm whether a person who is customarily married has the capacity to contract a statutory marriage, and whether a certificate of marriage issued under the Marriage Act supersedes a customary marriage contracted under the Kikuyu Customary law.

Mr Kihara, Mr Waiganjo and Ms Wanjiku have contested the inclusion of Margaret Njeri and Eddah Mbiyu as part beneficiaries of the estate. They maintained that the two were not widows of their father Mbiyu Koinange. They said Margaret divorced their father and married his brother, Mr Charles Karuga Koinange. They also claimed Eddah was an assistant to the former Minister and cohabited with him briefly but never had a child with him.

While opposing the case, senior counsels Paul Muite and Ahmednasir Abdullahi said the case does not disclose any matter of general public importance that necessitates input from the Supreme Court.

