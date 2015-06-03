Kenneth Matiba gets final wish as he is cremated

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Politician Kenneth Matiba was on Friday cremated at Lang’ata Cemetery in an event that was only attended by family members and a few close friends.

Mr Matiba’s body was collected from Lee Funeral Home some minutes after noon, with the convoy arriving at the crematorium some minutes after 1pm.

His casket was later lowered from the hearse for the final journey, which kicked off at around 3pm.

The coffin was then wheeled inside the building into a small-roofed area with green concrete park benches and two rooms with large brick kilns.

The door to the kiln was then shut and the diesel-fuelled fire lit by a family member.

A few minutes later, thick black smoke started billowing from the towering brick chimneys with those present watching from a distance as the body was consumed by the fire estimated to be of temperature ranging between 1,000 to 2,000 degrees Celsius.

It was confirmed beyond doubt that the man, who had made public his intention to be cremated in February 1994, got his wish.

As the smoke increased in intensity, the 1992 presidential candidate under the banner “Let the people decide” finally joined a growing list of prominent Kenyans, such as Wangari Maathai, who have opted to go the cremation route.