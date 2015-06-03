Transformation of the LADY caught with Kirinyaga DG, How she looked before she started tasting expensive MEN (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 27, 2018 - Liz Njuguna is the lady on everyone’s lips after she was caught having s3x with Kirinyaga Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri.

The s3xy Kikuyu lady has been described as an extortionist who targets rich men.

She lures them to s3x and then starts black-mailing them together with merciless goons.

Before Liz started tasting expensive d!cks, she looked like a villager.

Her dressing was pathetic.

She turned into a minji minji after she started moving around with rich men like Peter Ndambiri.

These photos show her transformation.

This is…