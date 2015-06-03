Here’s the MAN who leaked video of Kirinyaga Deputy Governor having S3X after he refused to give him Sh 5 million (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 27, 2018 - A man who leaked a video of Kirinyaga Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, engaging in s3x escapades with a lady has been identified and arrested.

He is a prison warder based at Nyandarua prisons.

He has been blackmailing the Deputy Governor through the video and demanding for a Sh 5 million bribe.

When the Deputy Governor refused to give him the bribe, he leaked the video.

He was arrested at a police station in Mwea where he had gone to report an accident.

He didn’t know that detectives were tracking him.

According to a senior police officer, at the time of arrest, the man was wearing the same clothes he was wearing when recording the video of Peter Ndambiri in a lodging having s3x with…