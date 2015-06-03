Police officer shot dead after bus hijacked on Thika Road

By HILLARY KIMUYU

A policer officer attached to the Ruaraka Police Station in Nairobi was on Friday night shot dead by hijackers and his firearm stolen.

The officer was riding in a Neo Kenya Mpya bus that was heading to Thika town when five gangsters hijacked the vehicle.

As they ransacked the passengers, one of the gangsters stumbled on his gun then stabbed him before snatching it and shooting him with it.

Police said the officer was not able to act fast enough to defend himself and other passengers.

The incident took place after two of the gangsters boarded the bus at Garden City Mall stage to join three others who had boarded it in city.

The bus was driven all the way to Ruiru Kimbo before turning it back towards Baba Ndogo area and then on Outer Ring Road.

The thugs stopped the bus at the National Concrete Bridge underpass where they alighted and escaped on foot.

It was then the person driving bus alighted before another man stood up claiming he was official driver and that he had been forced out of his seat by the thugs.

Two other passengers who were stabbed during the hijacking have being treated at the MSF clinc on Juja Road and are in a stable condition.

The driver of the bus and his conductor have been detained and are helping police with investigations.