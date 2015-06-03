Latest News

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Exploring Normandy's stylish seaside town of Deauville

Six-bedroom Loch Ness country house with amazing views of the beauty spot goes on sale for £800,000

German chancellor Angela Merkel hit by vicious poster campaign

Brigitte Macron says Melania Trump can't step outside White House

Alfie Evans dies after five days without life support

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Chris Kirubi

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Miloud Chaabi

Mohamed Al Fayed

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Kenya

Complete de-noodlisation: Kim's dish sells out in Seoul

by 28/04/2018 05:30:00
By AFP
At Seoul's Nampo Myeonok noodle bar, the owner was rushed off her feet, shouting at a long queue of hungry punters that she was clean out of "Pyongyang naengmyeon".

"You'll have to wait around 40 minutes" for the broth to boil, she told the line snaking out of her door Saturday.

Demand for North Korea's signature dish peaked all over the South's capital after it was featured on the menu at Friday's historic inter-Korean summit and became a surprise talking point.

A cold noodle dish served in a cool mild broth, "Pyongyang naengmyeon" is usually garnished with pieces of meat and vegetables.

The long buckwheat noodle strands are usually cut with a pair of scissors to simplify the eating process.

The dish is already popular in the South but many saw the summit as a good excuse to indulge.

PHOTOS POSTED

Thousands posted photos of the noodles they slurped down for lunch on Instagram with hashtags including #summit and #peacenaengmyeon.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un provoked laughter at the summit and among South Korean journalists at a press centre when he cracked jokes about the dish, hoping that the South's President Moon Jae-in "will be able to enjoy the Pyongyang naengmyeon that has travelled far".

He laughed before adding: "I shouldn't say far."

The noodles — a special request by Moon — had been crafted by a leading chef from Okryu-gwan, a famed restaurant in Pyongyang.

DEEPLY IMPRESSED

According to the North's state news agency KCNA, the dish "deeply impressed the participants".

At Nampo Myeonok, the verdict was unanimous — at least on the food.

"I came to this restaurant especially to eat Pyongyang naengmyeon. This place has been around for a long time and it's good," said diner Park Jae-chun.

Bass guitar player Kim Tae-hun said the dish made him feel "closer" to those on the other side of the border "because we also eat a lot of it".

But while the leaders made several references to unification of the two Koreas in their statement Friday, the culinary connections only went so far for some.

Park told AFP: "Personally I think it's okay for both South and North Korea to co-exist rather than unify as long as it's peaceful and we acknowledge each other."

