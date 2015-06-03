DID KIKUYU ELDERS curse SK MACHARIA and his GENERATION for not supporting UHURU‘s PRESIDENCY? - HERE is TRUTH

Saturday April 28, 2018-

On Friday morning, Kenyans woke to the news of the sad demise of John Macharia, son to Royal Media Services(RMS) Chairman, SK Macharia.





John, the founder of Direct Line Insurance and Tripple A Capital died along Southern Bypass after he was involved in a fatal accident. His female counterpart survived and is still admitted at Karen Hospital.





John’s death comes a few months after Kikuyu community elders performed a ritual cursing SK Macharia and his family for saying NASA leader, Raila Odinga won the presidency in 2013.





The elders from across the country performed rituals including slaughtering a single-coloured he-goat and roasting it, during their meeting in Gatanga constituency , Muranga county.





They muttered curses against SK before piercing the meat with thorns, an indication of the wrath that awaits Macharia.





Now barely a year after the curse now SK Macharia has been hit by a wrath of losing the first born son.





John was the apparent heir of SK Macharia who owns Citizen TV, Radio and a number of vernacular FM stations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

