LETs call a SPADE A SPADE – SK MACHARIA‘s SON JOHN MACHARIA was a THIEF of PUBLIC MONEY -HE stole Sh 2.4 BILLION from KPC

Saturday April 28, 2018-

Yesterday morning, son to Royal Media Services (RMS) chairman, SK Macharia, died in a fatal accident along Southern Bypass, Nairobi.





John Gichia Macharia, who was Director of Direct Line Assurance and Tripple A Capital, was with a female counterpart when he met his maker.





As we send condolences to the Macharia’s family we want to tell Kenyans that John was a thief of public money.





In 2010, John Macharia was charged in Court for trying to defraud Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Sh 827 million.





The charge sheet read John and Janice Theresia Kiarie conspired to defraud KPC of Sh827,564,608 by entering a refinancing agreement with a company known as Triple A Capital to allegedly pay KPC’s international creditors.





John was also charged of fraudulently acquiring Sh1.6 billion from KPC alleging to have settled KPC’s international creditors including Export Development Canada and Japan Bank for International Cooperation in a refinancing agreement.





The case went cold after the Judiciary and prosecutions were bribed.





Let’s learn to speak the truth and shame the devil.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

[unable to retrieve full-text content]