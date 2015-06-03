KIKUYUS will taste the FIRE OF HELL if they betray WILLIAM RUTO in 2022- NANDI SENATOR says

Saturday April 28, 2018

-Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei has warned members of the Kikuyu community against betraying deputy President William Ruto in 2022.





Already members of the Kikuyu community led by President Uhuru Kenyatta have already sent strong indications that they are planning to abandon William Ruto in 2022.





According to Jubilee Party lineup after Uhuru finishes his two year term in 2022, Ruto will be his successor for the next 10 years.





But Uhuru and his men seem to be uncomfortable with Ruto and that is why Cherargei is angry with Kikuyu community members.





He said Uhuru brought NASA leader, Raila Odinga to the government to confuse the Jubilee party so that he can have a way of betraying Ruto.





“We know Raila has his history of causing political division.He is keen to cause conflict between the Jubilee top leaders and we are seeing him succeeding in doing that,” said Cherargei.

"We supported Jubilee and we voted Uhuru in 2013 and 2017 and betrayal of William Ruto in 2022 will not be entertained… it is a must,” Cherargei added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

