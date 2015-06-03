RUTO accused of trying to betray UHURU in his HANDSHAKE with RAILA ODINGA

Saturday April 28, 2018

-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general, Edwin Sifuna, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of trying to water down the gains made by President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga when they met at Harambee House last month.





During the meeting, according to Sifuna, Uhuru and Raila agreed to conduct a referendum to amend some constitutional clauses so that the country can have a free and fair election in 2022.





The two also agreed to introduce a position of a powerful position of a Prime Minister and his two deputies and cut the power of the president – in fact they want a ceremonial presidency with a powerful PM.





But Ruto is opposed to the idea saying Kenyans don’t need a referendum.





However, Sifuna castigated Ruto for opposing his boss who agreed with Raila Odinga for a referendum.





“Is he, by any chance, attacking the President's signature on the document?" Sifuna said.





"If Ruto has any question on the issue our party leader raised yesterday, he should pick it up with the President who signed the agreement on behalf of Jubilee Party," he stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

