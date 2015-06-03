BRING ME TO KENYA if HANDSHAKE was REAL!! – MIGUNA MIGUNA tells GREEDY RAILA ODINGA

Saturday April 28, 2018

-Self Proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna has urged NASA leader, Raila Odinga to use the power of the handshake to bring him back to Kenya.





Miguna, who was deported to Canada for participating in the illegal swearing of Raila Odinga as President on January 30th is still rotting in Toronto, Canada, despite Kenya courts ordering the government to allow him return to Kenya.





Now Miguna has asked Raila Odinga to explain to Kenyans why he is not using ‘’handcheque’ to bring him back to Kenya.





"If I committed treason for swearing you in, why haven't you been arrested, detained and exiled like me? If your handcheque with Uhuru seeks to "reconcile" Kenyans, why am I not in Kenya? Be honest with Kenyans," Miguna said on his Twitter page on Friday.





"At Ahero and Kisumu towns, you told thousands of #NRMKe supporters that "Miguna will be backing home on March 26, thanks to the handshake". What are you now telling them? Why haven't you condemned Uhuru for violating my rights?"





Miguna said his sacrifice and fearlessness on January 30, 2018 was for electoral and social justice for all Kenyans.





