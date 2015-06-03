UHURU has no option but to support RUTO in 2022 – Muranga businessmen

Saturday April 28,2018

-A group of Muranga County businessmen from Nairobi have warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against trying to shortchange Deputy President William Ruto for presidency in 2022.





According to Jubilee Party lineup, Ruto is the immediate heir of Uhuru after he ends his term in 2022.





But Uhuru’s latest move has shown that he is planning to shortchange Ruto by having a new dalliance with opposition leader, Raila Odinga and KANU chairman Gideon Moi.





But the businessmen who were meeting at Homeland Inn along Thika Super Highway warned Uhuru against betraying Ruto.





“Ruto has been supporting us from 2013. We don’t see any reason why we should abandon him in 2022.We warn Uhuru and some Mt Kenya election losers against planning to betray Ruto in 2022. We are fully behind Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid,” said Alan Kimani who is the group’s secretary general





The group also vowed to use their resources to campaign for Ruto in Muranga and other neigbouring counties.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

[unable to retrieve full-text content]