You won’t believe what this Pastor did to this Lady in church-God help your people! (LOOK)

Saturday, April 28, 2018- Just when you think you have seen or heard enough madness from this so called pastors, this Nigerian pastor pops up.





The randy man masquerading as a pastor, told a lady to remove her undergarments in church so he can cleanse the sins between her legs.





The poor lady was in the front row during the sermon when the self-anointed man of God called her out.





He told her that God had communicated to him that she was carrying lethal sins between her legs and wanted to cleanse her.





When the lady stepped forward to the pulpit, the pastor took matters into his own hands and started doing his thing much to the astonishment of congregants.





Well, if you thought Kanyari and his 310 was the height of profanity, this guy is the devil incarnate.





See the photo below.

