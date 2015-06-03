KIKUYUS now disagree with UHURU for the first time over RUTO’s 2022 Presidential bid

Latest News

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

British Airways launches direct flight to Nashville from London

Pudding Bridge founder slams new trend in charging for your wedding

Family vacation turns to tragedy when a boy is swept away by an enormous wave in North Carolina  

Florida shooting suspect made threats against his middle school in 2013

16-year-old Irish schoolgirl creates optical illusions with makeup

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Kenya

KIKUYUS now disagree with UHURU for the first time over RUTO’s 2022 Presidential bid

28/04/2018 08:54:00
Saturday April 28, 2018-Supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta appears divided right in the middle over his stance on 2022 politics.

This is after Uhuru told Jubilee and NASA politicians to shun 2022 politics and focus on delivering services to locals.

Speaking in Murang’a during the final ceremony to bid goodbye to second liberation hero, Kenneth Matiba, Uhuru warned Mt. Kenya leaders to steer off 2022 politics and instead concentrate on service delivery.

And addressing roadside gathering in Kenol, Witeithie and Githurai,  Uhuru reiterated his earlier message, telling Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria, his Nairobi counterpart, Mike Sonko, and Ferdinand Waititu of Kiambu to leave 2022 politics alone, and instead focus on making his legacy.

However, the issue has raised a storm in Mt. Kenya, with leaders now differing with Uhuru, saying he is scuttling Deputy President William Ruto’s chance at State House when they have all agreed they would help the DP become President in 2022.

They said Ruto will become President in 2022 with or without the support of Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

