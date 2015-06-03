KIKUYUS now disagree with UHURU for the first time over RUTO’s 2022 Presidential bid

Saturday April 28, 2018 -Supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta appears divided right in the middle over his stance on 2022 politics.





This is after Uhuru told Jubilee and NASA politicians to shun 2022 politics and focus on delivering services to locals.





Speaking in Murang’a during the final ceremony to bid goodbye to second liberation hero, Kenneth Matiba, Uhuru warned Mt. Kenya leaders to steer off 2022 politics and instead concentrate on service delivery.





And addressing roadside gathering in Kenol, Witeithie and Githurai, Uhuru reiterated his earlier message, telling Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria, his Nairobi counterpart, Mike Sonko, and Ferdinand Waititu of Kiambu to leave 2022 politics alone, and instead focus on making his legacy.





However, the issue has raised a storm in Mt. Kenya, with leaders now differing with Uhuru, saying he is scuttling Deputy President William Ruto’s chance at State House when they have all agreed they would help the DP become President in 2022.





They said Ruto will become President in 2022 with or without the support of Uhuru.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

