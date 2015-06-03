RAILA is a VAMPIRE and thrives on the blood of innocent people-MIGUNA now exposes the other side of BABA

Saturday April 28, 2018 -National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader Miguna Miguna has criticized NASA leader Raila Odinga for acknowledging the legitimacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government, yet he swore himself in as the People’s President.





Miguna accused Raila Odinga on thriving on the blood of innocent people he sacrificed in 2017 when he knew he had lost and would concede defeat.





“When I commissioned your oath of office as the People’s President on 30th of January, 2018, did I do so as a Commissioner of Oaths in Kenya? Why did you take the oath if you believed as you claim that Uhuru Kenyatta was legitimate President,” Miguna wondered.





“Why did you sacrifice so many lives if all along you wanted to concede, surrender and recognize the person who had stolen your victory as well as killed and maimed over 500 of your supporters? Why?” he posed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

