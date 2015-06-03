MIGUNA now asks UHURU to arrest RAILA immediately for taking an illegal oath-He committed treason

Saturday April 28, 2018 -Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader Miguna Miguna has asked the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to take NASA leader Raila Odinga into custody immediately for taking an illegal oath on 30th of January.





In a statement, Miguna wondered why Raila is still a free man even after committing a treasonous act as taking an illegal oath as the People’s President.





He accused the NASA leader of leaving him in the cold and abandoning his calls for electoral justice.





“To Raila Odinga: If I committed treason for swearing you in, why haven’t you been arrested, detained and exiled like me? Why haven’t I been taken to court? If your ‘handcheque’ with Uhuru seeks to reconcile Kenyans, why am I not in Kenya? Be honest with Kenyans,” Miguna said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

