It is over for CHILOBA as his team at IEBC is forcefully ejected from the office for leaking documents to CHILOBA

Saturday April 28, 2018 -The ongoing wrangles in the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is far from over.





This is after a team of five that was attached to the suspended CEO Ezra Chiloba was forcefully ejected from the office yesterday.





According to the source, the five included two personal assistants, two secretaries and an office assistant.





IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati accused the five of leaking confidential documents that may compromise the integrity of the commission.





Chebukati defended his decision to send the officials, saying leaking confidential documents may jeopardize the ongoing investigation about Chiloba and audit of major procurements in 2017 General Election.





Chiloba has protested his removal from IEBC and that of his staff, saying it does not make any sense.





“Why would anyone take differences between me and the commission to staff or the secretariat?” said Chiloba.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





