Here is another CS that is becoming powerful just like MATIANGI-He ordered for the arrest of 3 senior Govt officials

Saturday April 28, 2018 -Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has ordered for immediate arrest of 3 senior Government officials in the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).





This is after the three were involved in the shoddy construction of Adventure Sports Park in the Hells Gate National Park.





The CS also ordered the suspension of the construction as well as ordered the Idyllic Mystley House, which was undertaking the construction of mysterious park, to vacate the site with immediate effect.





Balala accused the three officials of allowing the construction of park without following the laid down procedures.





He also accused the Idyllic Mystley House of starting the project without meeting all the conditions stipulated in the agreement.





According to one of the conditions, the park would be constructed at an old staff camp with a requirement to have eco-friendly structures.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

