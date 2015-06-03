All is well in Jubilee, DP Ruto assures jittery allies

By MAGDALENE WANJA

By JOYCE MWIHAKI

Deputy President William Ruto has denied existence of factions in the Jubilee Party amid revelations that his allies were fighting for space following the accommodation of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Seven weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga shook hands vowing to work together, politicians from the Deputy President’s camp are said to have been wary of the opposition leader who they say is a political schemer.

However, the Deputy President on Saturday sought to calm down his camp, saying there was nothing to worry about as Jubilee was united.

“The Jubilee administration is united and ready to work for Kenyans who elected us. Those claiming that there are camps in Jubilee are daydreamers. We do not have time for divisive and tribal politics," said Mr Ruto who spoke in Nakuru.

The Deputy President spoke when he presided over the opening of Olenguruone KTDA factory and the opening of a dairy farmers' sacco in the area.

“We have one team led by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The President has ordered that we stop politics because it is not the right time. For now we must heed the President’s call and focus on development. That is what Kenyans elected us to do,” added Mr Ruto.

Mr Ruto also sought to assure his supporters not to worry about the 2022 presidential race.

Speaking in his Kalenjin dialect, he urged his supporters not to be worried about the future.

“The leadership will get home. I only urge you to remain united,” said the DP.

Other leaders present led by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui pledged to back Mr Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid.

Nominated MP David Sankok said the Jubilee outfit already had a presidential candidate and the only vacancy available was that of a running mate.

“We welcome the handshake between President Kenyatta and the opposition leader Mr Odinga. But he should know in our house, we already have a President, the only position vacant is that of deputy president,” said Mr Sankok.

The Deputy President also outlined the Jubilee administration’s agenda, saying the government was determined to address various issues touching on the common mwananchi, including improving road networks, uplifting hospitals, boosting agriculture and education among others.

Mr Ruto warned the contractor building the Molo-Kibunja Road over delays.

“The contractor must hurry up and complete this key road. What is he doing since its building was commissioned?” asked Mr Ruto.

He said the government will rehabilitate roads in Kuresoi South, Kuresoi North and Molo constituencies to ensure farmers are able to access markets.

The Deputy President said the government also intends to revamp the 20km Chepakundi Road to link up Nakuru, Narok and Bomet counties.

The DP also announced that the national government had allocated Sh100 million in addition to the Sh50 million to uplift the Olenguruone Hospital and a further Sh10 million to uplift Kiptagich dispensary.

He also revealed that five milk coolers will be delivered next week to Kuresoi to boost dairy farming.

The DP also said the government was considering compensating any remaining Mau Forest evictees to ensure their lives are improved.

Other leaders who accompanied the Deputy President included National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi (also Kuresoi North MP) Charity Kathambi (Njoro MP), Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South), Woman Representative Liza Chelule, County Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.