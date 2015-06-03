All is well in Jubilee, DP Ruto assures jittery allies

Latest News

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Bale Scores As Real Madrid Beat Leganes 2 – 1 In La Liga (Watch)

28/04/2018 15:10:00
Latest News

#LazyNigerianYouth: “I Don’t Blame Buhari, He Is Not An Employer Of Labour” – Atiku (Video)

28/04/2018 15:11:00
Latest News

BBNaija: Miracle Ikechukwu Cuts His Dreadlocks (Photo)

28/04/2018 15:12:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Congressman says Republicans are retiring in fear of assassination

0out of 5

Jihadists kill 30 Tuaregs in Mali as the al-Qaeda linked militants step up attacks on civilians

0out of 5

'He is a lying machine': Trump takes aim at former intelligence chief James Clapper

0out of 5

Russian foreign minister accuses America of drying to divide Syria

0out of 5

89 graves at a Texas construction site that was once a plantation, then a prison farm 

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Kenya

All is well in Jubilee, DP Ruto assures jittery allies

by 28/04/2018 15:25:00 0 comments 1 Views
By MAGDALENE WANJA
More by this Author
By JOYCE MWIHAKI
More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto has denied existence of factions in the Jubilee Party amid revelations that his allies were fighting for space following the accommodation of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Seven weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga shook hands vowing to work together, politicians from the Deputy President’s camp are said to have been wary of the opposition leader who they say is a political schemer.

However, the Deputy President on Saturday sought to calm down his camp, saying there was nothing to worry about as Jubilee was united.

“The Jubilee administration is united and ready to work for Kenyans who elected us. Those claiming that there are camps in Jubilee are daydreamers. We do not have time for divisive and tribal politics," said Mr Ruto who spoke in Nakuru.

The Deputy President spoke when he presided over the opening of Olenguruone KTDA factory and the opening of a dairy farmers' sacco in the area.

“We have one team led by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The President has ordered that we stop politics because it is not the right time. For now we must heed the President’s call and focus on development. That is what Kenyans elected us to do,” added Mr Ruto.

Mr Ruto also sought to assure his supporters not to worry about the 2022 presidential race.

Speaking in his Kalenjin dialect, he urged his supporters not to be worried about the future.

“The leadership will get home. I only urge you to remain united,” said the DP.

Other leaders present led by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui pledged to back Mr Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid.

Nominated MP David Sankok said the Jubilee outfit already had a presidential candidate and the only vacancy available was that of a running mate.

“We welcome the handshake between President Kenyatta and the opposition leader Mr Odinga. But he should know in our house, we already have a President, the only position vacant is that of deputy president,” said Mr Sankok.

The Deputy President also outlined the Jubilee administration’s agenda, saying the government was determined to address various issues touching on the common mwananchi, including improving road networks, uplifting hospitals, boosting agriculture and education among others.

Mr Ruto warned the contractor building the Molo-Kibunja Road over delays.

“The contractor must hurry up and complete this key road. What is he doing since its building was commissioned?” asked Mr Ruto.

He said the government will rehabilitate roads in Kuresoi South, Kuresoi North and Molo constituencies to ensure farmers are able to access markets.

The Deputy President said the government also intends to revamp the 20km Chepakundi Road to link up Nakuru, Narok and Bomet counties.

The DP also announced that the national government had allocated Sh100 million in addition to the Sh50 million to uplift the Olenguruone Hospital and a further Sh10 million to uplift Kiptagich dispensary.

He also revealed that five milk coolers will be delivered next week to Kuresoi to boost dairy farming.

The DP also said the government was considering compensating any remaining Mau Forest evictees to ensure their lives are improved.

Other leaders who accompanied the Deputy President included National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi (also Kuresoi North MP) Charity Kathambi (Njoro MP),  Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South), Woman Representative Liza Chelule, County Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.

Related Stories

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More