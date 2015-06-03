Students’ medical cover kicks off Tuesday

By OUMA WANZALA

An estimated three million secondary school students will from Tuesday start to enjoy medical cover provided by the government.

School heads have been directed to identify health facilities that will serve the students when they re-open starting Monday for the second term under the Sh4 billion medical cover.

The more than 8,700 secondary schools have a list of 5,314 accredited health facilities which they are supposed to identify and submit names to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“As a matter of urgency, you are requested to identify preferred outpatient facilities from the attached list of accredited health care providers. The facilities chosen should be near the school,” Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang told head teachers of public secondary schools in a circular dated April 26.

The list, Dr Kipsang said, should be forwarded to the NHIF branches through the County Directors of Education. The health facilities will identify the students using data that has been captured in the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) as they await processing of medical cards by the NHIF.

To access the services, the student will be required to have NHIF membership card or letter of introduction.

The students shall present a letter of introduction written by their respective school principal.

The letter should contain the following information: name of student/age/gender, name of school, admission number and duly endorsed and signed by school.

Dr Kipsang told the Nation that the Ministry will be open for any suggestion that will help streamline the programme.