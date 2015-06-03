Locals blame police after houses torched in Laikipia

Latest News

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Bale Scores As Real Madrid Beat Leganes 2 – 1 In La Liga (Watch)

28/04/2018 15:10:00
Latest News

#LazyNigerianYouth: “I Don’t Blame Buhari, He Is Not An Employer Of Labour” – Atiku (Video)

28/04/2018 15:11:00
Latest News

BBNaija: Miracle Ikechukwu Cuts His Dreadlocks (Photo)

28/04/2018 15:12:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

British Airways launches direct flight to Nashville from London

0out of 5

Pudding Bridge founder slams new trend in charging for your wedding

0out of 5

Family vacation turns to tragedy when a boy is swept away by an enormous wave in North Carolina  

0out of 5

Florida shooting suspect made threats against his middle school in 2013

0out of 5

16-year-old Irish schoolgirl creates optical illusions with makeup

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Kenya

Locals blame police after houses torched in Laikipia

by 28/04/2018 14:01:00 0 comments 1 Views
By STEVE NJUGUNA
More by this Author

Hundreds of houses have been burnt down at Kisiriri and Rumuruti in Laikipia County.

Local residents on Saturday pointed the finger at police officers who are hunting for armed raiders who shot and killed two county employees at the expansive Laikipia Nature Conservancy run by renowned conservationist Kuki Gallman.

But police have denied the villagers’ accusation, saying they have nothing to do with the torching of their houses.

The residents said at least 1,600 homes were torched in a security operation on Saturday evening.

According to the villagers, a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Police Reservists and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) officers stormed the areas where they burnt houses and destroyed property estimated at millions of shillings.

The villagers alleged the security officers looted property and took away livestock in the operation.

“The security officers raided our homes and looted our belongings including chicken and goats before torching our houses. Most of the occupants are herders from pastoralist communities,” said an elder who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The elder disclosed that security officers accompanied by the area chief had on Thursday surveyed the village prior to the Saturday raid.

“We have never received an eviction notice from anyone. We don’t know the boundary between the Jennings Farm and our village as no one has never invited a surveyor to survey the land and mark the boundaries,” added the elder.

Mr Peter Lenosotu, another villager, noted that he incurred huge losses as the security officers burnt down his granary.

“They burnt down my granary where I had stored my maize. I have been reduced to a beggar as I don’t have anything to feed my children with. We were never given time to pack our belonging from our houses,” he added.   

Ms Sarah Lankas told Nation her one-year-old child was rescued by a neighbour from their burning house.

"I had left my son sleeping in the house when a group of security officers raided the village and burnt several houses. My son was rescued by a well-wisher who heard him crying," said Ms Lankas.

However, security heads in the region have denied the alleged looting but maintained that those who have illegally invaded private property in the region were the target.

Laikipia County Administration Police Commander, Mr Benson Maweu, said a contingent of security personnel that was deployed in the region is pursuing criminals causing havoc in the region.

“We have strategized on how to tackle the armed bandits, terrorising residents in the region and we are optimistic of arresting the criminals, ” said Mr Maweu.

The operation comes a day after two people,an employee of the Laikipia County government and a forester, were shot dead by armed raiders while on official duty at the Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

Laikipia West Sub-County administrator Ikinya Matindi who had accompanied the two was also shot and seriously injured and is recuperating at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital. 

Mr Maweu, revealed that security officers have already sealed possible exit routes for the bandits along Laikipia-Baringo border at the Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

The residents have faulted the operation on grounds that it is aimed at punishing them.

“Why should police who are supposed to restore peace harm people and destroy and steal our property instead of restoring sanity,” posed Mr Joseph Nadokila.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More