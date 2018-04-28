WTF! This disturbing video has left many seething with rage-what is he doing? (VIDEO)
by
Ainra Afaafa
28/04/2018 13:46:00
0 comments
1 Views
[unable to retrieve full-text content]
Saturday, April 28, 2018- This video showing a police officer ‘in the line of duty’ is going viral for obvious reasons.
The cops had apprehended a black man who is suspected to be pushing drugs but they couldn’t find anything with him.
Since they didn’t want to leave no stone unturned, one cop decided to use his fingers to check if the guy had hidden some where light doesn’t reach.
Apparently, this is a standard procedure in such cases.
Watch the video below.
A post shared by Tunde Ednut
(@tundeednut) on
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
Click Here to Comment on this Article