Majuu Festival keeps Kenyan culture alive in US

By CHRIS WAMALWA

It’s a gloomy Friday morning in this leafy suburbs of Marietta, Georgia, after an overnight downpour which is a blessing in disguise for those who love the outdoors.

A blessing in a way because the overnight downpour has washed away the infamous Atlanta early spring pollen that for a whole week, had blanketed the roads and streets making it almost impossible for those who are allergic to it to venture out.

Though gloomy to begin with, the weather forecasts indicate however, that in an hour or so, the clouds should clear to give way to a lovely Friday afternoon into the evening with spring ‘seasonal’ temperatures.

Soaking in the morning breeze, Kenyan-born Timothy Ndegwa turns around and says cheerfully, “I’ve been praying for a nice day because if we begin our festival strong today, Friday, then the subsequent two are bound to turn out great. I’m very excited that the notorious Georgia pollen will not be an issue this weekend even though I’m not allergic to it,” he said.

Mr Ndegwa is an administrator at the Kenyan American Community Church (KACC) off Canton Road in Marietta that for the seventh year running, is hosting the free Atlanta Majuu Cultural Expo this weekend to celebrate Kenyan culture.

As one of the coordinators of the event, Mr Ndegwa is concerned with everything including the weather that could mess up his year long planning for one of the most significant church events.

“It takes lot of resources to plan such an event. Apart from the more than 600 participants we expect from this area, we expect guests also from Kenya. That’s why we worry about things even those out of our control like the weather” said Mr Ndegwa known here as "Mykenyanlink man".

The Atlanta Majuu Festivals is an exhibition of Kenyan-African cultures that has become popular with Kenyans living in Atlanta.

“We realised that diversity is our strength because every Kenyan tribe is represented in this church. That’s why we put so much energy and resources in organising this cultural event,” said Mr Ndegwa.

Held annually around this time, KACC argues that the festival adds to the cultural tapestry that shapes American society which is increasingly becoming multi-cultural.

Dr Gitahi says that the festivals involve inter-generation artists who display traditional dances, children and youth cultural fashion shows, booths and huts showcasing Kenyan diverse ethnic cultures.

“Our children and youth now appreciate their cultural roots as they act out dances wearing Kenyan attires. The festivals inform, educate, inspire and entertain those in attendance. They mesmerise those who experience the Kenyan African Culture for the first time,” He said.

Social experts have argued that the church is playing a key role in preserving the Kenyan family in the US.

“It’s now clear to every Kenyan who lives abroad that our youth are suffering an identity crisis. This crisis has led to some to take their own lives because they couldn’t fit into either the American or Kenyan culture,” said one Kenyan professor at the University of Delaware.

As a professor of Anthropology, Dr Gitahi says that the American society continues to feel the effect of immigration in almost all spheres of life. He says this is because globalisation is in the process of reshaping local conditions through powerful global forces where ambiguous identities and diffusion of cultural traits take place.

“Cultural hybridisation negates the idea of America as a melting pot where the immigrant is expected to become one with the rest of the citizenry. Instead, American has become a “salad bow” or “stew pot” where the immigrant does not need to abandon his or her cultural heritage to acquire American identity,” he said.