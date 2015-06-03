Holy water and other ways  scribes bend rules to get those stories

By KAMAU NGOTHO

One of my early assignments as a journalist was to report on a function to commission a communal project at some place near Nyahururu town. I was with Mr Muiru Ngugi, then a trainee reporter with the Ministry of Information. Today he is a senior lecturer of journalism at the University of Nairobi. After the function, we were all invited for a lunch prepared by the villagers, grateful at the completion of the project. I remember Mr Ngugi pulling me aside and whispering: “You know we can’t take their lunch. That would compromise our ethics as journalists.” We walked to a nearby kiosk and bought ourselves a lunch of chapati, the size of an elephant ear and something they called karanga, which was a mountain of potatoes and two pieces of meat.

I hope Mr Ngugi still retains his professional virginity, more so after he joined the academia. As for me, I must confess that, having plunged into the field, I never fully kept to the faith, as I recall in the incidents below.

FAKING HIV

In the early 1990s, some herbalist by name Hudson Lubanga stole the headlines with a claim that he had a cure for HIV/Aids. Tens of people flocked to his home near Mumias town and claimed to have been healed of the condition, among other ailments herbalists claim to have a cure for. As expected, doubts were raised and the media went out to investigate. Fearing he would be unmasked, the herbalist went underground and instructed his patients not to talk to the press.

But my editor wanted the story and dispatched me to Kakamega to get it. Over a drink with our regional correspondent Mr Stan Luchebeleli, we came up with a creative way to get the story. We would go to the village near Mumias where one of the “cured” Aids patients lived and he would introduce me as a friend of his from Nairobi who was suffering from the disease and wanted to be taken to herbalist Lubanga for treatment.

The following day we were at the homestead of the patient reported to have been cured. We were met with the sad news that the patient had since been taken to St Mary’s Mumias Hospital where he died that very morning. We rushed to the hospital to confirm the news. There we properly identified ourselves as journalists.

BOILED LEAVES

The hospital administrator wasn’t amused. “Yes, the patient died this morning”, he told us, adding: “I blame it all on you journalists. You’re the people who reported that some con man around here had a cure for Aids. Everybody believed it yet the there was no verification. As a result, HIV/Aids patients were removed from hospitals to receive the said cure. Several of them have since died, and others will soon die.”

“So there was no cure?” We asked. “What cure? The bush doctor has just been giving them a concoction of boiled leaves and burned bones and making so much money out of it.”

We thanked the hospital administrator and hurried to the nearest telephone booth (there were no mobile phones those days) to inform the office in Nairobi. News Editor Chris Musyoka was so excited about the story: “That is our headline tomorrow. Bang in the story and send it the soonest.” The following day Kenya Times had a screaming headline: “Lubanga Aids patient dead!”

Still in the 1990s, I was assigned to do a feature on a couple in Nakuru who had 13 children — yes 13 from one mother and father.

Though journalists aren’t supposed to pay for a story, I have always found it hard to visit people in their homes empty-handed.

13 CHILDREN

My photographer and I did some shopping for the family which was very well received and had us welcomed like visiting relatives.

The man of the home, a primary school deputy headmaster, was very amused to hear we’d come all the way from Nairobi to write about a couple who had 13 children. “Where is the story there?” he asked amid stitches of laughter. “My uncle had 15 children and the media never wrote about it.”

Family size

Turning to me, he asked: “You don’t look married. How many children would you like to have when you marry?”

“Two at most”, I replied which sent him into another round of laughter. “Why just two, that is like being invited for a buffet and you only take the starter and walk away!”

He went on: “Where I come from (he came from the county in Nyanza region where you have forests of bananas) having two children is merely the starter. The main course follows with four to six children. And of course for some like me we close with a dessert of another four to six children. Now you see I still have one more to go.”

UNIVERSITY

I asked him whether he was straining bringing up such a large family: “Not at all”, he replied.

“You can see the ones who are here. Do they look malnourished? We have a comfortable shelter and a four acre piece of land where we grow enough food for ourselves and a surplus which my wife supplies to a hotel in Nakuru town. My children go to the primary school where I teach. It is a good school otherwise I would have no business being there. From here, they to go to good day secondary schools in town. Two are at a public university and one of my daughters is taking a secretarial course in town. Is that a strain?”

I couldn’t argue with that. As we parted, the family requested I make copies of the pictures we had taken and send them with the story when published, which I did. The man of the family became my friend and he would often telephone for a chat.

Several months later, he telephoned from Nairobi and asked me to meet him. As we had tea, he ambushed me with a question: “By the way, you told me you aren’t married. Did you get married?” I hadn’t and told him as much.

TEMPTATION

Then he dropped the bombshell. “Now you remember my girl who I told you was doing a secretarial course. She finished the course and is looking for a job. Now that you’re my friend, I will request you to let her come to stay with you as she looks for a job in Nairobi.”

I paused for a moment and told him I would be calling him for an answer.

Now, in the Lord’s prayer we ask God not to lead us unto temptation. But now here I would be leading myself into temptation, a twenty-something chap living with a young girl in a single room, and she isn’t your blood relative!

I never got back to the man. I hope the young girl finally got a job — and a husband.

Still in the 1990s, life must have been very adventurous. The Standard’s editorial director Joseph Odindo, then editor of a magazine called ECHO, sent me to write a story of a husband who had killed his wife and two children before taking away his own life. The couple lived in a village in Endebbes on the border of Trans Zoia and Uasin Gishu counties.

I travelled by bus and got to the homestead of the father of the man who had committed the atrocity. After I told them what had taken me there, the old man said he would give me the story and pictures of the departed couple and their children but on one condition: That I undergo a cleansing ritual as per their religion which demanded that anybody handling things belonging to the dead be cleansed. Would I agree?

Before I gave the answer, I asked to be told what the ritual entailed. “We will just call our pastor to pray for you and pour holy water on your head. That’s all.” I had no objection. The ritual was administered. And I got the story.

But there comes a time when you have to say no to adventure. Like when some chap in Isiolo suggested to me and my photographer that we do a story on how it was so easy to illegally purchase an AK-47 in bandit-prone areas and transport it to Nairobi undetected.

We slept over it and decided not to take the risk. Even journalists know when and where to stop!