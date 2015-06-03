Coast Provincial General Hospital conducts first hernia surgery

By WINNIE ATIENO

Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH), the largest referral facility in the Coast region has started using a new technology to perform surgery to treat hernia.

The technique is combination of minimally invasive and open surgery.

Hernia is a condition in which part of an organ is displaced and protrudes in the abdomen, the upper thigh and groin areas. It causes discomfort and pain especially when standing or lifting heavy items.

Last week surgeons at CPGH conducted the first hernia operation under the new technology free of charge to more than 50 patients who are recuperating at the hospital.

Surgeons specialised in hernia repairs from Bard Company, South Africa are also teaching Kenyan medics on the new technology.

South African head of clinical unit Somerset hospital in Cape Town Dr Heather Bougard who is also the chairperson African hernia interest group said the new technique has advantages to patients but if untreated can cause medical complications.

“ It is a very quick and robust procedure. It is a big advantage for the patients,” Dr Bougard said.