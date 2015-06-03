Hope as medics improve art of fixing detached limbs

By ELIZABETH MERAB

It is not every day that a badly injured patient is wheeled into a hospital’s emergency department with a severed limb in tow.

Reattaching severed limbs is a routine procedure that was pioneered in the 1960’s and has been common since the 80’s.

In Kenya however, until recently, it was not common to preserve the severed limb for doctors to later reattach it to the separated part of the body.

Often, emphasis is placed on taking care of the injured person.

So when a 31-year-old man was wheeled into the casualty of the Embu Level Five Hospital, the attending doctors saw it fit to first save his life after being involved in a grisly road accident along the Meru, Embu road which left his foot detached from his leg.

However, there seems to be an emerging trend where doctors are increasingly giving patients a new lease of life through replantation.

Case in point is where doctors performed the country’s first successful foot reattachment at a private facility on April 5.

The surgery that took place at Coptic Hospital in Nairobi saw Wael Bhagat regain the function of his left leg.

In an 11-hour operation, the man became the second patient in Kenya to undergo a surgery reattachment.

The team of 18 medics, including microvascular surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, anaesthetists and nurses connected two arteries, three veins and nerves, which they said should provide the re-implanted foot with adequate blood and nerve sensation. The surgery cost Sh2.5 million.

“I am happy that the surgical procedure was successful and the patient is healing,” Prof Khainga, a plastic surgeon, said.

Compared to an almost similar surgery which took place in February this year where a 17-year-old boy’s severed right hand was reattached, this particular surgery, according to the team of surgeons, was a bit complex as the accident left the patient with several injured tissues that support the leg.

In general, the cleaner the cut, the more simple the operation.

Therefore, to make re-implantation successful, the team of orthopaedic surgeons had to remove unhealthy tissue from a wound to promote healing.

As a result, the foot had to be shortened by 10cm and a plate fixed to support the leg as the blood vessels were connected.

“It was a very rare surgery even worldwide,” Dr Nang’ole Wanjala, a microvascular surgeon who led the procedure in the company of Prof Khainga, said.

Although the patient will not be able to move his foot up and down due to the loss of his ankle joint, the doctors said that the patient’s prognosis showed that he will be able to recover between 80 and 85 per cent of the functions of the foot.

In the midst of the adrenaline filled procedure was a hungry, fatigued young doctor whose immediate focus (like the rest of his seniors) was to give the patient a new lease of life.

Dr Reuben Kamundi, 25, had clocked just 11 months since joining the hospital on internship.

That afternoon he recalls, was just like any other, packed with patient reviews.

Given the extent of injuries, the young doctor’s reaction to saving the patient’s life heavily relied on his instincts.

He had never seen an injury that bad and it was his first attempt at plastic surgery since graduating from medical school in 2016.

“We were fatigued and were just about to call it a day; but when the emergency call came in, every thought of hunger and fatigue took a back seat as adrenaline of saving the patient kicked in.”

Dr Kamundi was the first point of interaction with the patient after he was brought to the facility.

In the middle of resuscitating the patient, he says, he noticed the limb lying on the floor next to the bin.

“The patient came in desperately pleading for us to save his foot. When I saw the stump, I remembered the KNH case and immediately left the other doctor working on the patient to work on sterilizing and preserving it.”

While little literature exists on storage and preparation of an amputated limb prior to transfer to a reconstructive surgery, Dr Kamundi followed standard procedure by unstrapping the foot from the shoe.

He then started the process of preservation by wrapping the stump in a gauze moistened with salt water (normal saline), placing the wrapped part in a plastic sealable bag, and putting it in a cooler box.

“This helps to preserve the tissue in case the surgeon is able to reattach the part,” he said.

Without blood supply, severed limbs and extremities like the foot become unsalvageable after six to eight hours due to a process known as ischaemia, where there is a restriction in blood supply to tissues, causing a shortage of oxygen that is needed to keep tissue alive.

Within two hours since the patient walked into the Embu hospital, the ambulance carrying the patient, Dr Kamundi and a nurse pulled up in front of Coptic Hospital where the team of doctors were already waiting to begin the procedure.

Replantation is the surgical re-attachment of a finger, hand or arm that has been detached from the body. Key to replantation is the time between the injury and surgery.

At 9:30pm the surgery started after Dr Kamundi and his senior, Dr Nang’ole, finished preparing the amputated foot by rewashing it in cold salt water as the second team led by Prof Khainga prepared the leg.

“We dissected out the blood vessels and tagged them so as to ease identification during surgery,” he added.

The first step in reattaching a body part is to restore blood flow by reconnecting the arteries.

For the procedure to work, the severed tissue must be alive, and the severed arteries must be large enough to manipulate using microsurgical technique.

“You also need to reattach the veins, or blood won’t be able to flow out of the severed part. Without a conduit for outflow, the body part will swell, which can cause tissue damage,” Dr Kamundi explained.