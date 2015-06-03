Latest News

Oba Of Benin Visits Ooni Of Ife (Photo)

28/04/2018 17:21:00
‘Top Four Is Not In Our Hands’- Chelsea Boss Conte

28/04/2018 17:23:00
Viral Photo Of A ‘Prophet’ Removing A Lady’s Underwear In Church

28/04/2018 17:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Australia's neo-Nazi Hitler youth group Antipodean Resistance are growing

Mattis reaffirms 'the ironclad US commitment' to defend South Korea

Trucker, missing for four days, walked 36 miles in the cold and snow with no food water to get home.

Georgia teacher arrested for heroin possession is also accused of having sex with a student

Royals rally round Lady Ella after ex-lover's drug claims and brother calls him 'a despicable cad'

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Al Fayed

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Adrian Gore

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Mensah Otabil

Agyin Asare

Temitope Joshua

Chris Oyakhilome

Kenya

Man awarded  more for forcible repatriation to Kosovo

by 28/04/2018 17:59:00 0 comments 1 Views
By SAM KIPLAGAT
The Court of Appeal has enhanced compensation to a Kenyan who was forcibly taken to Kosovo 17 years ago, over claims of fraud.

Mr Moses Tengeya Omweno successfully sued the government following his repatriation to Kosovo in June 2,000, where he was to face charges of illegally obtaining large sums of money while working for the International Organisation for Migration.

The High Court had awarded him more than Sh7 million but not satisfied, he moved to the Court of Appeal and the amount was enhanced by Sh3 million.

Justices William Ouko, Asike Makhandia and Otieno Odek said whether Mr Omweno was a citizen or not, due process must be followed.

“No person resident in Kenya can forcibly be removed, repatriated or expelled from Kenya without due process and right to fair hearing if need be,” they said.

The Judges substituted the general damages with Sh5 million to cover all violations of his constitutional rights. They confirmed the award of Sh4 million for punitive damages and Sh1,070,035 as special damages.

The judges said the trial court failed to find that Mr Omweno’s constitutional rights were violated. They also said the search at his house was unlawful because the police did not have a warrant.

Mr Omweno told court he was arrested on June 2, 2,000 and deported to Kosovo four days later. But due to the un-procedural manner in which he was deported, the United Nations Mission in Kosovo terminated his trial. He was returned to Kenya about a month later.

