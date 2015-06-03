Mudavadi, Wetang’ula reject push to review constitution

By DERRICK LUVEGA

Politicians Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula have rejected the proposal by ODM leader Raila Odinga pushing for a three-tier government, saying it would be expensive for Kenyans.

They said they would only support constitutional changes engineered by the people and not leaders whose aim is to gain political positions.

Mr Mudavadi of ANC and Mr Wetang’ula of Ford-Kenya, while supporting calls to amend the 2010 Constitution, said only pertinent matters should be subjected to a referendum.

The two leaders were speaking at Chavakali High School in Vihiga during the homecoming of Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi.

Mr Mudavadi said Kenyans want a hybrid system that will ensure an all-inclusive government.

He said they would support a referendum that seeks to entrench the gender parity rule in the Constitution.