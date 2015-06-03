Latest News

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

Kathy Griffin stuns the Beltway by showing up at White House gala

N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti photobombs Trump officials

Saudi Arabia apologizes after images of 'indecent' female wrestlers were shown during WWE live event

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Aliko Dangote

Paul Harris

Raymond Ackerman

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Kenya

Kim offers to close nuclear test site in May, invite US experts

by 28/04/2018 23:37:00
By AFP
North Korea promised to close its atomic test site next month and invite US weapons experts to the country, Seoul said Sunday, as US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about securing a nuclear deal with the secretive regime.

The reported pledge from Kim Jong Un follows weeks of whirlwind diplomacy that saw the leaders of North and South Korea agree to pursue the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during a historic summit between Kim and the South's President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

"Kim said, during the summit with President Moon, that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May, and would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US as well as journalists to disclose the process to the international community with transparency," Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.

"Kim said 'the US feels repulsive about us, but once we talk, they will realise that I am not a person who will fire a nuclear weapon to the South or the US or target the US," according to Yoon.

"If we meet often (with the US), build trust, end the war and eventually are promised no invasion, why would we live with the nuclear weapons?"

The remarks are likely to be seen as a sweetener ahead of Trump's own planned summit with Kim, which the US leader said would take place "in the next three or four weeks".

Trump vowed to do "the world a big favour" by achieving a nuclear deal with the regime at a campaign-style rally in Michigan to cheers and chants of "Nobel! Nobel!".

Trump has been eager to play up his role in achieving a breakthrough with Pyongyang through what the White House has called a "Maximum Pressure Campaign" consisting of tough rhetoric, strengthened global sanctions and diplomatic efforts to further isolate the authoritarian regime.

"If we would have said where we are today from three or four months — months ago, do you remember what they were saying? 'He's going to get us into nuclear war, they said,'" Trump told supporters in Washington Township, north of Detroit.

He added: "No, strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war, not going to get us in!"

But he also sounded a note of caution, saying he was prepared to walk away if US demands for North Korea to relinquish its atomic arsenal were not met.

His remarks came as extracts from an interview with his new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were released.

Washington's chief diplomat told ABC News he had a "good conversation" with Kim during his secret visit to Pyongyang over the Easter weekend, adding that the North Korean leader was "prepared to... lay out a map that would help us achieve" denuclearisation.

PHONE CALLS 

Trump held phone calls earlier Saturday with both Moon and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, declaring "things are going very well", as CBS News reported that Mongolia and Singapore are the final two sites under consideration for his meeting with Kim.

It was unclear whether North Korea would host US experts at its Punggye-ri underground testing site before or after the summit.

 Kim slammed speculation during his meeting with Moon that the test site was already unusable after Pyongyang conducted its largest ever nuclear test there last September.

"Some people are saying that we are terminating a test site that is already useless, but, as they will see once they visit, there are two more tunnels (in the test site) that are even bigger... and they are in good condition," he said, according to the South's presidential spokesman.

Last year, Pyongyang carried out its sixth nuclear test and launched missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

Its actions sent tensions soaring as Kim and Trump traded personal insults and threats of war.

Washington is pressing for the North to give up its weapons in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way.

Pyongyang is demanding as yet unspecified security guarantees to discuss its arsenal.

On Saturday North Korea described its summit with the South as a "historic meeting" that paved the way for the start of a new era.

The official KCNA news agency carried the text of the leaders' Panmunjom Declaration in full and said the encounter opened the way "for national reconciliation and unity, peace and prosperity."

In the document, Kim and Moon "confirmed the common goal of realising, through complete denuclearisation, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula."

NUCLEAR WEAPONS

But the phrase is a diplomatic euphemism open to interpretation on both sides.

Pyongyang has long wanted to see an end to the US military presence and nuclear umbrella over the South, but it invaded its neighbour in 1950 and is the only one of the two Koreas to possess nuclear weapons.

When Kim stepped over the military demarcation line that divides the peninsula he became the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the Korean War hostilities ceased in 1953 with an armistice rather than a peace treaty. 

He then persuaded Moon to step into the North — a fact reported by KCNA on Saturday — and the two leaders shared a day of smiles, intimate moments, and a half-hour-long one-on-one conversation.

In the declaration document, the two Korean leaders pledged to seek a peace treaty this year to formally declare the Korean War over, 65 years after hostilities ceased with an armistice.

But agreeing a treaty to formally close the conflict will be complicated — both Seoul and Pyongyang claim sovereignty over the whole Korean peninsula.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

