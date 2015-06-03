Latest News

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

Kathy Griffin stuns the Beltway by showing up at White House gala

N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti photobombs Trump officials

Saudi Arabia apologizes after images of 'indecent' female wrestlers were shown during WWE live event

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Aliko Dangote

Paul Harris

Raymond Ackerman

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Kenya

Artist trumps odds to stand out

by 28/04/2018 22:22:00
By WILLIAM RUTHI
October 10, 2002 was a monumental day. It would be the last Moi Day-the eponymously-named holiday for President Daniel Moi, who would be retiring that December. And so to commemorate the day, the President decided to tour Joy Town Secondary School for special needs students.

That the President would be visiting Joy Town had been relayed on short notice, and as the management of the school located near Thika huddled to ponder on a fitting memento to gift him, they agreed that a painting of Mr Moi by one of the students would do: it would be personal. A Form Two art student, Martin Ngugi, was tabbed for the work.

For the next few days, Ngugi sat at his desk in the art room, working every tiny detail. “I was nervous,” says Ngugi, who at the point had been tepid about pursuing art as a future career. But when he stood in line to present the painting to President Moi, the smile on the powerful man’s face was all young Ngugi needed to know he had done a good job.

“He was really impressed when I gave the painting to him,” Ngugi says. It was an affirmation that would see him keep painting, and two years later was the lone student of the hitherto sizeable class to sit the KCSE Art examination. The rest of the students had dropped out.

Martin Ngugi, 34, was born with shortened arms, with a single finger on the right arm and two on the left. Growing up in Molo, Nakuru County, Ngugi experienced stigma. People would stare at the boy with “the hands”, and mean children would snigger at the different child in their midst. At one point, it became so bad that Ngugi quit the school he was attending after being there for only three weeks. “It does affect you especially in primary school when you haven’t discovered who you are,” Ngugi says of those early days.

Ngugi hadn’t yet discovered himself – his talent; sure he could draw a picture on a dare and received praise from his teachers, but as he describes it, he wasn’t sure, “if they were just saying nice words to keep my spirits up”.

It was at Joy Town that Ngugi glimpsed at a future that might include art as a career, and not merely a hobby after he enrolled for Art class. The Moi portrait was the wood he needed to stoke his fire. After secondary school, Ngugi enrolled at Buru Buru Institute of Fine Arts in Nairobi to study graphic design.

EMPLOYMENT

Ngugi, known in social media circles as Mchoraji, initially looked for formal work but would soon tire of the grind.

“I think I am just not meant for formal employment,” he explains. Over the past nine years Ngugi, whose repertoire includes portraiture, nature art, graphic design and illustrations, has been working as a freelance artist. He prefers this because of the freedom it affords him to work on multiple projects.

But nature art is his favourite genre. Currently, he is involved in a wildlife/environment conservancy-related project. In the past, he has won contracts to do illustrations for publishing firms Oxford, Longhorn among others.

Contemporary art, Ngugi explains, at times takes long to sell. “Due to the nature of the art market, you can’t concentrate on just one field,” he says. But that doesn’t mean that one can’t earn a decent living off art. A single portrait of a high-profile client could fetch more than $2,000 (Sh200,000), Ngugi says, adding that he once made $1000 for a logo.

Interacting with Ngugi – observing the passion with which he approaches his trade, his upbeat disposition – invariably invites comparisons with Nick Vujicic, the well-known Ausi-American motivational speaker and author who was born without hands, but whose zeal for life would shame most able-bodied people.

Ngugi lives on his own; he does his own laundry, cooks for himself. The independence is particularly fulfilling, says Ngugi, who views his unique identity as a brand.

 “You end up realising how life is and become stronger,” he adds.

Ngugi says he is inspired by people with a positive outlook towards life. Most of Ngugi’s art is sprinkled with humour and a certain warmth.

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Music

Akon

P-Square
Music

P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Music

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Music

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Music

Khadja Nin

