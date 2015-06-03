Three rogue lawyers struck off advocates’ roll, 5 suspended

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Three rogue lawyers have been struck off the roll of advocates, while five others have been suspended over allegations of professional misconduct.

The Advocates Complaints Commission (ACC) has also fined eight lawyers and admonished one, an annual quarterly report covering January 1 and March 31, 2018 indicates.

During the period, the team received 234 complaints against lawyers practicing in Kenya and 19 were settled amicably before the commission.

The report released by ACC chairman Beauttah Siganga, indicates that 19 lawyers were accused of withholding clients’ money while 14 were accused of failing to offer professional services.

BAD CHEUES

Only one lawyer countrywide was accused of acting for a client without instructions while two were charged with failing to keep client informed. Five advocates were accused of failing to account for the cases they were handling.

No complaint was made against any advocate in issues of overcharging and issuing bad cheques.

The commission disposed of 24 disputes, by closing ten cases after finding no misconduct, rejected two, settled two and four other complaints classified as others. Six complainants abandoned their cases but did not withdraw.

Out of the 190 complaints subjected to the Preliminary Enquiry Initiative, 178 were settled.

“The matters referred to the Disciplinary Tribunal during the same period for further action and in accordance with section 57(1) of the Advocates Act were nil,” said Mr Siganga.

During the same period last year, 376 new grievances against lawyers were reported to the commission.

At that time, three lawyers were struck off the roll of advocates, while eight were suspended. Only one lawyer was acquitted.

Twenty-six cases were settled (matter resolved), four were withdrawn and three cases were dismissed.

The Advocates Complaints Commission is a division in State department of justice in Attorney General’s office tasked with investigating complaints against advocates and undertaking reconciliation of the parties.