Presidency is not hereditary, Aden Duale warns politicians

National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale has warned politicians eyeing the presidency in 2022 that the seat is not hereditary.

Speaking in Kasha during the home coming ceremony of Garissa County Executive Committee Member in charge of Agriculture and Livestock Mr Issa Yarow, Mr Duale said Kenyans would elect Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 because of Jubilee’s development record.

"Kenyans will elect you depending of whatever you have done to Kenyans, we will ensure that President Uhuru Kenyatta lives behind a rich legacy," he said.

The leaders, who were reacting to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s visit to Bura sub-county, said they would support Mr Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

Kanu MPs Mohamed Dahiye (Dadaab) and Mohamed Hire (Lagdera), however, defied their party leader and pledged to support Mr Ruto come 2022.

Mr Duale said Northeastern residents and other pastoralist communities have rallied behind the Deputy President.

"William Ruto's father was a peasant and next elections is not who your father is but what you have done to Kenyans," Mr Duale said.

The function was attended by Garissa Governor Ali Korane, MPs Mohamed Hire (Lagdera), Mohamed Dahiye (Dadaab), Fatuma Gedi (Wajir Woman Rep), Abdi Omar Shurie (Balambala) and Ahmed Qolosho (Wajir West).

Wajir West MP Ahmed Qolosho claimed the Baringo Senator had done nothing in terms of development.

The lawmaker said they would lead their troops to vote for Mr Ruto in 2022.

On his part Garissa Governor Ali Korane said it was too early to be in campaign mood for 2022 elections.

He said that they would go back to the people for proper direction when the time comes.