Our Tips on Manchester United v Arsenal and today’s football matches-Make good money here with BetWay

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League as Arsene Wenger makes his final appearance as Gunners boss at Old Trafford.





Arsenal will likely be focused on next week's second-leg Europa League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid, but Wenger will also be yearning for a victory as he prepares to say goodbye to a ground that has hosted many a famous battle involving the Frenchman.





The Red Devils are in the middle of an impressive home run against the Gunners, having been unbeaten in 10 league games stretching back to September 2006.





Mourinho won 3-1 at the Emirates earlier in the season in a bizarre game in which Arsenal passed up a number of chances to put United to bed. The Manchester club have not bagged a league double against Arsenal since the 2011-12 season.









The last six fixtures between the sides have been played out in the Premier League, with the points being shared equally across those games, each side winning two and drawing two.





Prediction:





With United aiming for a top two finish, Mourinho will not want to show any sentimentality over the outgoing long-serving Arsenal manager.





Wenger arguably has his focus elsewhere with the Europa and he could rest a number of key players for the game. The Gunners have already lost nine Premier League away matches this season and have just 57 points with four games to play. Wenger's lowest points record for the club was 67 back in 2005-06.









[unable to retrieve full-text content]