RAILA ODINGA was paid SH 50 BILLION by UHURU to betray NASA supporters – MIGUNA MIGUNA claims

Sunday April 29, 2018-

Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna has said the new found political love between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga is not genuine.





Sharing his sentiments on social media about the famous handshake on Sunday , Miguna said Raila Odinga is a greedy leader and was bribed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to betray other coalition partners.





Miguna alleged that the former Prime Minister was paid a sum of 50 billion shillings to acknowledge Uhuru's presidency, a man he had earlier branded illegitimate, following his controversial August 8 and October 26 reelections.





"Raila Odinga's deal with Uhuru Kenyatta is a personal and private monetary agreement and arrangement between two people,” Miguna tweeted.





"Uhuru paid Odinga 50 billion Shillings to betray thousands who have died and been maimed at Raila's demonstrations. Enough is enough,"Miguna added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

