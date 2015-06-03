RAILA ODINGA is behind my suffering, not UHURU- MIGUNA MIGUNA says

Sunday April 29, 2018

-Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna has claimed NASA leader, Raila Odinga is the man behind his problems.





Through his Twitter handle on Saturday, Miguna claimed Raila was colluding with Jubilee politicians to make sure he (Miguna) does not return to the country after he was deported.





He said Raila fear NRM and that is why he wanted him deported.





“ The reason why Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta don't want me in Kenya: They fear the #NRMKe's ability to lead a popular revolution for the creation of a merit-based society and social justice and an end to dynastic theft and deception," Miguna wrote.





" They know I would deconstruct their handcheque lies," Miguna added.





NASA leader, Raila Odinga is yet to speak about Miguna Miguna‘s claims.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

