RUTO tells his SYCOPHANTS to stop talking about 2022 ELECTION!! - WE MUST respect UHURU

Deputy President William Ruto has urged his lieutenants to heed the President’s call and stop politicking and focus development.





On Thursday , during the final farewell of veteran politician , Kenneth Matiba in Ihura Stadium,Muranga county ,President Uhuru Kenyatta urged politicians to stop 2022 succession debate and focus on development.





Now, Ruto who was speaking in Olenguruoni, Nakuru County on Saturday, urged his troops to stop talking about 2022 presidential election.





"The President has ordered that we stop politics because it is not the right time. For now we must heed the President's call and focus on development," Ruto said on Saturday.





However, some politicians allied to the DP have vowed to continue drumming up support for the DP's presidential bid insisting they won't be cowed.





"They are saying we should not talk about 2022 because our son William Ruto is a breathe away from the top seat. We will talk about 2022 whether they like it or not," said Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei.





