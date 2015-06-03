HERE is the MAN who will replace USELESS and ILLITERATE WAITITU in 2022- He will go home!

Sunday April 29, 2018

-Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa has revealed the man who will replace Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu who will not survive the 2022 general election.





Already, Majority of Kiambu residents are uncomfortable with Waititu‘s leadership since its marred with nepotism, mismanagement and incompetency.





Speaking on Radio Jambo on Saturday, Ichungwa revealed that nominated senator,Isaac Mwaura is the man who will succeed Waititu in 2022.





"We are waiting for 2022 and Mwaura is the man to watch,” Ichungwa said.





However, Mwaura who was present brushed off the Kikuyu MP's sentiments.





"It's time we give hustlers the opportunity to prove their leadership capability to Kenyans," Mwaura said.





Waititu is serving his first term as Kiambu Governor after defeating former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo during the August 8 General election.





