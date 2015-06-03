GAKUYO of EKEZA’s SACCO is TRULY A MAN OF GOD – He has RETURNED all the MONEY he owed to DEPOSITORS

Sunday April 29, 2018 -Ekeza Sacco Chairman, Reverend David Gakuyo is truly a man of God if what is doing to his clients is anything to go by.





Early this month the government cancelled the Sacco’s licence and left over 5000 depositors in problem.





But, Gakuyo who is also Lands Minister in Kiambu County Government assured the depositors that he will return all the money to the owners.





Already, Gakuyo who had 26 branches across the country had disbursed over Sh 2.6 billion shillings to the depositors meaning that the cancellation of Sacco licence was politically instigated.





The cancellation of Sacco’slicence was linked to a Sh3 billion housing deal in Kamulu, Nairobi County, which involved 7,000 members.





To join the housing scheme, prospective home buyers were required to deposit a minimum of Sh10, 000 as booking fees. They would then start saving with the Sacco continuously under the scheme christened Gakuyo Zero Deposit (G zero D) programme.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







