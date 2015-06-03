Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

Nassef Sawiris

Mohamed Al Fayed

Samih Sawiris

Nicky Oppenheimer

Patrice Motsepe

Temitope Joshua

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Kenya

Kenya's hopes of being declared polio-free dashed

by 29/04/2018 11:16:00 0 comments 1 Views
By AGGREY OMBOKI
Kenya’s hopes of being certified as a polio-free country have been dashed after the discovery of live polio viruses in sewage samples from Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate.

On April 6, 2018, Kenya Medical Research Institute personnel found the samples in the area during a routine investigation.

In a letter to county directors of health signed by Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko, the Health ministry said the viruses could infect individuals and cause paralysis.

Polio is a crippling and potentially deadly infectious disease caused by the poliovirus.

The virus spreads from person to person and can attack an infected person's brain and spinal cord, causing paralysis, a condition in which a person cannot move parts of the body.

“On Friday, April 6, the ministry was notified by Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) of isolation of polio virus type 2 from an environmental sample collected on March 21 from one of the sites in Eastleigh, Kamukunji sub County," said the government alert.

"Genetic sequencing of the isolate in CDC Atlanta laboratories subsequently confirmed it is circulating vaccine-derived polio type 2(CVDPV2),” read the ministry alert.

SURVEILLANCE

Kenya has been carrying out sample surveillance in targeted areas for possible polio outbreaks since 2013 after the large wild polio virus outbreak in Somalia which resulted in 14 cases.

The exercise is ongoing in nine locations spread across the four counties: Garissa, Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi.

“This type of virus has the capacity to cause paralysis in un-protected or un-immunised persons just like the wild polio viruses,” read Dr Kioko’s statement.

EASTLEIGH STRAIN

He confirmed that the type found in Eastleigh was a vaccine derived polio virus type 2, which comes from the oral polio vaccine mostly administered to children and contains a live but weakened virus.

In cases where the children are not properly immunised, the weakened vaccine virus can change its genetic structure or mutate in their intestines before being removed through human waste as a wild or naturally occurring virus.

The virus is then able to attack non-vaccinated individuals who may come into contact with the stool or respiratory discharges of the infected person like cough sputum, causing polio in the process.

MONITORING

Currently, Kenya is engaged in the process of replacing the weakened virus vaccine with the inactivated polio variety, which partly consists of a dead virus.

Dr Kioko said the ministry has conducted surveillance in Kamukunji sub-County for cases of active acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), assessment of population immunity, searching for viral infection cases in health facilities.

“A vaccination campaign has been planned in Nairobi County and will start from May 5, 2019 and end on May 9, 2018,” the ministry document stated.

Health care workers have subsequently been advised to remain on high alert for cases of patients with symptoms of AFP.

“Two stool samples should be collected (24 hours apart) from suspected cases and sent to Kemri polio laboratory for testing,” said Dr Kioko.

In February 2016, Kemri destroyed the remaining stockpiles of one of the poliovirus type 2 strain.

Prior to the discovery, Kenya was hoping to be certified polio-free this year.

National plans to apply for certification will now have to be postponed since the World Health Organisation does not view a country as being polio-free until 12 months pass without a reported case or positive environmental sample.

Dr Kioko said the last positive polio cases reported in Kenya were the 14 individuals who crossed over the country’s border from Somalia in 2013.

