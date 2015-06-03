Wako, Haji in 14-member 'handshake' team

By NATION REPORTER

Seven weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga held a surprise meeting at Harambee House to bury the hatchet following a bruising election, they have announced a committee of 14 advisors to bring to fruition their peace pact.

Senators Amos Wako (Busia) and Yusuf Haji (Garissa) are some of the notable names included in the list signed by Ambassador Martin Kimani, who co-chairs the Building Bridges Initiative with Ambassador Paul Mwangi.

When President Kenyatta and the opposition leader, Raila, met at Harambee House, they expressed a desire to set aside their differences and initiate reforms to ensure prosperity, fairness and dignity for all Kenyans.

The committee of 14 will work under the direction of ambassadors Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi.

Recently, President Kenyatta has chided leaders, both in the ruling Jubilee Party and opposition parties, who have voiced opposition to his handshake with the Orange Democratic Leader.

The other leaders in the 14-member committee are: Dr Adams Oloo, Ms Agnes Kavindu, Ms Florence Omose, Prof Saeed Mwanguni, Mzee James Matundura, Major (rtd) John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Ms Maison Leshomo, Mr Morompo ole Ronkai, Bishop Peter Njenga, Ms Rose Moseu and Zecheus Okoth.