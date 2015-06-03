Wako, Haji in 14-member 'handshake' team

Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Kenya

Wako, Haji in 14-member 'handshake' team

by 29/04/2018 10:54:00
By NATION REPORTER
Seven weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga held a surprise meeting at Harambee House to bury the hatchet following a bruising election, they have announced a committee of 14 advisors to bring to fruition their peace pact.

Senators Amos Wako (Busia) and Yusuf Haji (Garissa) are some of the notable names included in the list signed by Ambassador Martin Kimani, who co-chairs the Building Bridges Initiative with Ambassador Paul Mwangi.

When President Kenyatta and the opposition leader, Raila, met at Harambee House, they expressed a desire to set aside their differences and initiate reforms to ensure prosperity, fairness and dignity for all Kenyans.

The committee of 14 will work under the direction of ambassadors Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi.

Recently, President Kenyatta has chided leaders, both in the ruling Jubilee Party and opposition parties, who have voiced opposition to his handshake with the Orange Democratic Leader.

The other leaders in the 14-member committee are: Dr Adams Oloo, Ms Agnes Kavindu, Ms Florence Omose, Prof Saeed Mwanguni, Mzee James Matundura, Major (rtd) John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Ms Maison Leshomo, Mr Morompo ole Ronkai, Bishop Peter Njenga, Ms Rose Moseu and Zecheus Okoth.

