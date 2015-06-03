Western MCAs endorse Oparanya’s State House bid

By DERRICK LUVEGA

Forty two MCAs drawn from Vihiga, Kakamega, Bungoma and Busia counties have endorsed Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s 2022 presidential bid.

Led by Benard Kitila, an MCA from Busia County, the county lawmakers said they have faith in Mr Oparanya's ability to lead the country.

The MCAs were drawn from three Nasa affiliate parties: Orange Democratic Movement, Amani National Congress and Wiper Democratic Movement.

The endorsement was made during a church service held at Ekwanda ACK church on the border of Vihiga and Kisumu counties.

Mr Oparanya, his Vihiga counterpart Wilber Ottichilo, Luanda MP Chris Omulele and Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito also attended the church service.