Four suspects in policeman’s killing seized

By STELLA CHERONO

More by this Author

Four suspects linked to the shooting to death of a police officer on Thika Road on Saturday night have been arrested.

Nairobi County Police Commander, Joseph Ole Tito, said they are in custody, waiting to be taken to court.

The officer, who has been identified as Martin Korir, was shot in a Neo Kenya Mpya bus.

Mr Korir was one of the officers deployed to Garissa University during the terrorist attack in 2015.

On the night he was shot, Mr Korir and two other officers, Anthony Langat and Kelvin Ng’etich, boarded the bus at 10.30pm on Luthuli Avenue.

When the bus arrived at Drive-Inn, it slowed down and two men got in and ordered passengers to surrender their valuables as three other men who had been posing as passengers joined them.

They stabbed Mr Korir, took his firearm — a Jericho pistol — and shot him twice with it, killing him on the spot as the bus was driven towards Githurai Kimbo, and then to Babadogo.

“The bus turned on Outering Road and slowed down at the national concrete bridge underpass where the thugs alighted,” a police report indicated.

It said that after the robbers had alighted, one of the passengers demanded that the bus be driven to a police station, but the driver alighted, leaving the bus to the “official driver”.

Mr Tito said the bus driver and conductor have been questioned in connection to the armed robbery.

On Sunday, officers at the Ruaraka Police Station remembered the fallen officer as a friendly, humorous and soft spoken.