RAILA is now among only 9 Kenyans including UHURU/RUTO accorded this privilege-Fruits of the hand-shake

Sunday, April 29, 2018- The government has continued to pamper Opposition leader Raila Odinga since his famous hand-shake with President Uhuru.





Raila is now among only nine Kenyan VIPs allowed to mount sirens in their cars to clear traffic.





This is according to a directive from the government.





“You are directed to ensure that the general public is not inconvenienced by vehicles with sirens trying to clear road for VIPs. Warn your officers attached to VIPs that any officer who will use sirens to clear the way for the VIP will be dealt with in disciplinary proceedings and re-deployed immediately,” the order read.





Other VIPs allowed to use sirens to ease their movement around include.





The President





Deputy President





Retired Presidents





First Lady





CS Ministry of Defense





CS Ministry of Interior





CS Ministry of Foreign Affairs





CS National Treasury





Raila Odinga.





See the memo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

[unable to retrieve full-text content]