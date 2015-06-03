RAILA is now among only 9 Kenyans including UHURU/RUTO accorded this privilege-Fruits of the hand-shake
by
Ainra Afaafa
29/04/2018 16:20:00
0 comments
1 Views
[unable to retrieve full-text content]
Sunday, April 29, 2018- The government has continued to pamper Opposition leader Raila Odinga since his famous hand-shake with President Uhuru.
Raila is now among only nine Kenyan VIPs allowed to mount sirens in their cars to clear traffic.
This is according to a directive from the government.
“You are directed to ensure that the general public is not inconvenienced by vehicles with sirens trying to clear road for VIPs. Warn your officers attached to VIPs that any officer who will use sirens to clear the way for the VIP will be dealt with in disciplinary proceedings and re-deployed immediately,” the order read.
Other VIPs allowed to use sirens to ease their movement around include.
The President
Deputy President
Retired Presidents
First Lady
CS Ministry of Defense
CS Ministry of Interior
CS Ministry of Foreign Affairs
CS National Treasury
Raila Odinga.
See the memo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
Click Here to Comment on this Article