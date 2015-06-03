Miguna Miguna renews attacks on Raila Odinga

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

0out of 5

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

0out of 5

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

0out of 5

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

0out of 5

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Kenya

Miguna Miguna renews attacks on Raila Odinga

by 30/04/2018 02:28:00 0 comments 1 Views
By PATRICK LANG'AT
More by this Author

For the past one week, deported opposition activist Miguna Miguna has gone at it hammer and tongs on his former boss, opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In a series of angry posts on his social media platforms, Dr Miguna has painted Mr Odinga— the man he swore in as the people’s president, an action for which he was ejected from Kenya—a coward and a betrayer of the 'liberation' course.

The self-declared general of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) had declared war on election rigging, human rights abuse, corruption and poor governance before he was pushed out and later denied entry into Kenya.

“This is what @RailaOdinga's "brother" @UKenyatta did to my house because I swore @RailaOdinga in as The People's President. Has @RailaOdinga even visited my destroyed house? No. Has he condemned what @UKenyatta did? No. @RailaOdinga is a betrayer and must be exposed,” Dr Miguna said in a tweet early Monday morning, mocking Mr Odinga’s handshake with President Kenyatta.

In the tweet, he posts photos of his house with broken doors after police forced their way into it in the aftermath of the swearing-in.

Dr Miguna’s Runda residence came under police attack two days after the January 30 mock oath that saw four TV stations shut down.

The fiery lawyer was then held incommunicado for five days before being ejected from Kenya to Canada via Dubai.

In all, Dr Miguna has taken offence with what he says was inaction by Mr Odinga after his second deportation last month, which he says the opposition leader did little to prevent.

“On February 2, 2018, Jimmy Wanjigi and @RailaOdinga promised to deliver something to me by 7am. They never came. Instead, @UKenyatta's heavily armed thugs destroyed my house with detonators, abducted me, detained me incommunicado, tortured and forced me into exile,” he explained.

Dr Miguna, who served as Mr Odinga’s adviser in the Grand Coalition government before they fell out, leading the lawyer to pen a tell-all book, suggested that even then, Mr Odinga was not open to advice, or completely ignored them.

“I advised @RailaOdinga not to abandon the pure parliamentary system of government. He banged the table and proposed our current system. I advised him to insist on PORTFOLIO BALANCE. He went to Sagana for a handcheque. I advised him against Isaac Hassan. He said Isaac Tibim,” Dr Miguna said, quoting the questions on the structure of the Executive, and the fight for reforms in the electoral body—both things that Mr Odinga is passionate about.

In response to one of the tweets, Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communication director Philip Etale suggested that Dr Miguna had advocated for violence.

“@MigunaMiguna, we all know what you wanted. You had bad intentions for Kenya. You wanted bloodshed. You wanted Kenyans to rise against each other. Kill and maim. @RailaOdinga doesn't believe in that. His handshake with @UKenyatta disorganised you. Kenyans want peace not NOISE,” Mr Etale said.

Related Stories

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More