North Eastern will back DP Ruto's 2022l bid, Aden Duale says

By ABDIMALIK HAJIR

Presidency in Kenya is not a dynasty and hereditary for candidates to succeed their fathers, National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale has said.

Speaking in Kasha during the homecoming ceremony of Garissa County committee member in charge of Agriculture and Livestock Issa Yarow, Mr Duale said Kenyans in the North Eastern region will elect William Ruto in 2022 because of what the Jubilee administration has done.

“Voters will elect leaders depending on what they have done. In the next five years we will ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta leaves behind a legacy,” he said on Sunday.

Mr Duale appeared to be reacting to a visit by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to Bura Sub-County who was accompanied by MP Abdikarim Osman.

The Garissa leaders said they will support William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.

The event was attended by Garissa Governor Ali Korane, MPs Mohamed Hire (Lagdera), Mohamed Dahiye (Dadaab), Fatuma Gedi (Wajir Woman Rep), Abdi Omar Shurie (Balambala) and Ahmed Qolosho (Wajir West).

Mr Qolosho said Mr Moi has nothing to show in terms of development and only hides behind his father’s name.

The lawmaker said they will lead their troops to vote for the deputy President in 2022.

Mr Korane, however, said it is too early to talk about 2022 elections adding that when the time comes they will go back to the people and seek direction on who to vote for.

“It’s not fair to our people to be in a campaign mood for next four years,” he said.